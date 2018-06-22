Report: NFL concluded Ronald Darby didn’t witness entire Jameis Winston Uber ride

Getty Images

Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby, a former Florida State teammate of Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston, served as a witness in the 2012 rape case against Winston. Darby also has served as a witness regarding the March 2016 incident that the NFL has spent the last several months investigating.

While Darby’s story may have helped Winston the first time around, Darby’s version of the events that unfolded more than two years ago in Arizona has a key flaw.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the NFL’s investigation has determined that Darby, who has insisted that Winston did nothing inappropriate while receiving a ride from an Uber driver, had not been present for the entire duration of the trip.

Said Darby via a statement released after the issue first came up: “I felt the need to come forward and clarify some inaccurate accounts of the evening of March 13, 2016 when myself, a friend and Jameis Winston took an Uber ride in Arizona. There were three of us in the car, not just one as has been reported. Myself and Jameis were in the backseat. I am confident that nothing inappropriate in nature happened in the car that evening and Jameis did not have any physical contact with the Uber driver. The accusations are just not true.”

Obviously, if Darby wasn’t in the car for the entire ride, it’s impossible for him to know whether Winston did something he shouldn’t have done.