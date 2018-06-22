Report: NFL concluded Ronald Darby didn’t witness entire Jameis Winston Uber ride

June 22, 2018
Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby, a former Florida State teammate of Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston, served as a witness in the 2012 rape case against Winston. Darby also has served as a witness regarding the March 2016 incident that the NFL has spent the last several months investigating.

While Darby’s story may have helped Winston the first time around, Darby’s version of the events that unfolded more than two years ago in Arizona has a key flaw.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the NFL’s investigation has determined that Darby, who has insisted that Winston did nothing inappropriate while receiving a ride from an Uber driver, had not been present for the entire duration of the trip.

Said Darby via a statement released after the issue first came up: “I felt the need to come forward and clarify some inaccurate accounts of the evening of March 13, 2016 when myself, a friend and Jameis Winston took an Uber ride in Arizona. There were three of us in the car, not just one as has been reported. Myself and Jameis were in the backseat. I am confident that nothing inappropriate in nature happened in the car that evening and Jameis did not have any physical contact with the Uber driver. The accusations are just not true.”

Obviously, if Darby wasn’t in the car for the entire ride, it’s impossible for him to know whether Winston did something he shouldn’t have done.

23 responses to “Report: NFL concluded Ronald Darby didn’t witness entire Jameis Winston Uber ride

  1. Too much historic smoke for there not to be some fires coming from Winston. Not only that, perhaps Darby and Winston aren’t the best or safest night-on-the-town combination.

  3. Balderdash.

    Jameis didn’t do it, and because he didn’t disclose the name of the guy who DID do it, the league is nailing him for it, solely for PR purposes — all because of “how it looks” to certain special interest groups who the league bends over backwards to cater to as a new audience.

    They know he didn’t do it, and here we are again with the NFL clumsily piece mealing their story (lies) together after the fact in order to make it look good.

    The thing is, this makes the league look even WORSE.

    If they truly had anything on him, he’d have been suspended for an entire year.

  4. It took two years to figure out he hadn’t been along for the entire ride? That’s pretty hard to fathom given the very first question would normally have been asking where the guys were headed and if they’d gotten in and exited at the same time.

  5. Is that a photo of one of the 2 free TDs the Eagles got from Goodell in the SB. Oh wait, that is a Pats player scoring a real TD within the rules.

    My bad.

  6. purpleguy says:
    June 22, 2018 at 10:17 am
    Too much historic smoke for there not to be some fires coming from Winston. Not only that, perhaps Darby and Winston aren’t the best or safest night-on-the-town combination.
    —————-

    There is only smoke in the minds of blind sheep who believe literally everything they read without asking people who are on the ground in the very location where the (false) allegation occurred, and have access to all the legal information that proves the accuser was lying.

  7. Eh, I always thought he probably did rape that girl in college (that his school paid lots of money to). She reported it right after her encounter with him and before she knew he was a football star. Never sounded like a false claim from a money grubber to me.

  8. tylawspick6 says:
    June 22, 2018 at 10:20 am
    Is that a photo of one of the 2 free TDs the Eagles got from Goodell in the SB. Oh wait, that is a Pats player scoring a real TD within the rules.

    My bad.
    **********************
    41-33!

  9. tylawspick6 says:
    June 22, 2018 at 10:20 am
    Is that a photo of one of the 2 free TDs the Eagles got from Goodell in the SB. Oh wait, that is a Pats player scoring a real TD within the rules.

    My bad.

    2 12 Rate This
    ________________________

    Denial isn’t just a river in Egypt.

  10. @tylawspick6 says:

    Is that a photo of one of the 2 free TDs the Eagles got from Goodell in the SB. Oh wait, that is a Pats player scoring a real TD within the rules.

    My bad.
    =========================================================================
    You’re sad! However, playing along with you…perhaps it’s redemption by the league for BB videotaping Philly’s practice prior to their first SB encounter.

  11. I’d rather believe that Darby wasn’t along for the entire ride (sic) as opposed to he was lying!

  16. Lots of half truths, fibs and lies being told here. “There was three of us…oh wait, two of us….oh wait, I wasn’t there the whole time….”

    It all smells bad and like Bro’s covering for each other. The Uber driver said there absolutely was not a third person in the car. Sounds like the “Mystery Rider” was created to pin the blame on.

  17. In response to the Winston apologist that has flooded these comments with lack of evidence and due process crap: (1) Winston was busted with video evidence stealing from a store; (2) multiple witnesses observed Winston stand on a table and spout off offensive crap about women; (3) he paid off a woman that accused him of rape and his school was not only admonished for a shoddy investigation, but successfully sued for the corrupt process; and (4) an investigation revealed he groped the woman. That ain’t smoke — those are burning embers. Exactly who is the smoke-blinded sheep here?

  18. Best friend always on the scene when he’s “falsely” accused of sexual assault. How convenient…

  19. ahummler72 says:
    June 22, 2018 at 10:32 am
    tylawspick6 says:
    June 22, 2018 at 10:20 am
    Is that a photo of one of the 2 free TDs the Eagles got from Goodell in the SB. Oh wait, that is a Pats player scoring a real TD within the rules.

    My bad.
    **********************
    41-33!

    15 6 Rate This

    —————-

    5 rings, recrods galore, greatest sports dynasty ever

    keep trying

    philly = mickey mouse town

    lol

  20. tylawspick6 says:
    June 22, 2018 at 10:20 am
    Is that a photo of one of the 2 free TDs the Eagles got from Goodell in the SB. Oh wait, that is a Pats player scoring a real TD within the rules.

    My bad.

    ——–

    Let it go man. Between whining about the SB and whining about Trump you are giving the rest of us a very bad look.

  21. If true, this is a terrible look for Winston and Darby. We can argue about the league’s personal conduct policy (and its application of the duty to report) all day long- but what’s seemingly going on here is are willful and intentional attempts to mislead the league’s investigators and reframe the public narrative/perception behind all of this to imply the driver is to blame here. Both players should be suspended, if that’s indeed the case. If Darby walks, maybe he turned “state’s witness” on this whole thing. Either way, it’s likely Jameis is being nabbed on the lie/cover-up about where he was and who was with him vs. the groping itself (which is much more difficult, if not impossible to prove absent recordings).

  22. Mr Wright sorry but when someone is constantly in trouble and accusations are being made it’s not people being blind sheep it’s called sound reasoning unlike any of your posts EVER.

  23. In trouble? For false accusations?

    A hook up on food — and you’re lying if you claim you haven’t done it — and being a mere college student? LOL you people had your minds made up years ago and just have confirmation bias.

