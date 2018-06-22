Third man with Jameis Winston and Ronald Darby is now in prison for rape

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 22, 2018, 6:58 PM EDT
Since word first surfaced that Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston had been accused of groping a female Uber driver, it was known that Winston was with his former Florida State roommate, Ronald Darby, on the night in question. It was also reported at the time that a third man was with Winston and Darby, and today comes news that the third man was Brandon Banks, a former Vanderbilt football player who is now in prison for rape.

Banks’ attorney, Mark Scruggs, told ESPN that Banks was with Winston and Darby in a different Uber earlier in the evening, but that Winston went into the car alone with the driver who accused him of grabbing her crotch later in the night. Darby claimed the three of them were all in the Uber together and Winston was never alone with the woman. Scruggs said Banks doesn’t know what happened between Winston and the driver because Winston and the driver were the only people in the car.

“What happened after that, they cannot say,” Scruggs said of Banks and Darby.

The Uber incident took place in March of 2016, after Banks had been accused of raping a woman in a Vanderbilt dorm room but before he had gone on trial. Banks would later be convicted and sentenced to 15 years in prison. Winston himself was accused of raping a woman when he played at Florida State, and Winston’s decision to associate with another man who was awaiting trial on a rape charge will fuel questions about Winston’s judgment.

Scruggs said that the NFL tried to interview Banks in prison in the league’s investigation of Winston, but that Banks refused to talk to anyone without his lawyer present, and that the NFL never contacted Scruggs.

34 responses to “Third man with Jameis Winston and Ronald Darby is now in prison for rape

  1. Winston is done!

    Teams knew this about him early. But they still shrugged it off.

    Sad!

  5. Wow. This story just gets crazier. Banks – enjoy prison. Jameis – if guilty you need to pay the price & certainly shouldn’t be playing football.

    Why is it so hard for some people to keep their hands to themselves or get laid without having to rape?!

    Despicable.

  7. Judgement!?! You’re talkin’ judgement??? (in my best Mora voice) …

    he’s not who we thought he was, or maybe he is???? (Dennis Green)

    Jameis is severely lacking in these particular areas ….

  11. I think we can start saying that Jameis has definitely not lived up to the hype following his Heisman winning season. He has gone down the hill in terms of maturity, his mechanics have never improved, his release is still awkward and too slow, he still struggles with turnovers…for the Bucs sake, they should hope the suspension is a wake up call because he can be a very elite QB

  12. trubiscuitbears34 says:
    June 22, 2018 at 7:09 pm
    Thumbs down because I don’t agree with rape? Yeah shame on me what was I thinking.

  13. Being friends with a rapist, doesn’t make a person a rapist. C’mon man.

    I’m not saying that Winston is innocent, I have no idea about that until he is, you know, found guilty in a court of law. Presumption of something something, and all that.

  15. Since he was playing at FSU, I have been highly skeptical of Winston. He has a repeated history of weird behavior, from outright theft to accusations of sexual abuse. When the Bucs drafted him I said they would regret that decision. He is a troubled young man with money, and that’s a volatile, even dangerous combination. Tampa Bay would be wise to cut him. Given his ongoing penchant for getting into trouble, he’s just not worth the trouble of keeping him on. It’s not like he’s led the Bucs to the Super Bowl or anything. He’s not a world-class talent. If he were, he’d be indispensable–but he’s not. Dump him, Tampa. There are other QBs who are as good as he is and who don’t get in trouble with the law on a regular basis.

  18. unfortunately Winston has a two comma salary in a three comma industry, so he’ll take his suspension “deal” and await a change of the news cycle and nothing will come of it. UNLESS video is leaked

  20. The fan backlash was already starting in Tampa this morning. The Buccaneers will have to adress this especially in the era of #metoo. He may in fact be done.

  21. Anybody with half a brain could see he was not worth the trouble. First overall pick is disgusting. Tampa Bay should be real proud of their decision. They will probably sign him to a big extension instead.

  24. It’s funny because when I read about a NHL player accused of domestic abuse, it was. “Liberal witch hunt” but now that it’s a black player, it’s “he’s done, rapist”…if you people can’t see the double standard you’re setting, you’re as blind as the MORON you voted into the White House who cares nothing about putting children in internment camps and taking them away from their families but gosh darn it how important it is for football players to stand during an anthem

  27. aj66shanghai says:
    June 22, 2018 at 7:21 pm
    Being friends with a rapist, doesn’t make a person a rapist. C’mon man.

    I’m not saying that Winston is innocent, I have no idea about that until he is, you know, found guilty in a court of law. Presumption of something something, and all that.

    Presumption of innocence? Seriously, in the age of #metoo?

    Sorry, no man enjoys the presumption of innocence anymore. Not AT ALL saying he is innocent, but that doesn’t matter anymore thanks to Hollywood and their sycophantic liberal allies.

  28. As a titans fan I told people at the time that if we somehow got Winston I’d change teams. Glad TB made it impossible. Mariota’s character is beyond reproach.

  29. All this time I have been giving Winston the benefit of the doubt. Not any more. #MeToo.

    It’s very true, Tampa was desperate when they drafted him. I am a Bucs fan. Long time. 20+ years. But this? I don’t care what kind of pass he can throw. I don’t care what kind of intangibles he posses over all QBs. Get him out of Tampa. Get him out of the NFL. Now. It’s a privilege to play in the NFL. Its the genetic lottery to play in the NFL. But give someone a chance that deserves it. Winston doesn’t deserve this life. He doesn’t deserve the fancy cars and the mansion. He doesn’t deserve to be a face of the franchise. He doesn’t deserve to be called a “leader”. He doesn’t deserve to be the spotlight of the community where little 10 yr old boys are looking up to him. Cut him. Cut him now.

    *Sigh* *SMH*

  30. isithockeyseasonyet says:
    June 22, 2018 at 7:42 pm
    It’s funny because when I read about a NHL player accused of domestic abuse, it was. “Liberal witch hunt” but now that it’s a black player, it’s “he’s done, rapist”…if you people can’t see the double standard you’re setting, you’re as blind as the MORON you voted into the White House who cares nothing about putting children in internment camps and taking them away from their families but gosh darn it how important it is for football players to stand during an anthem.
    What?

  31. nationalmediacansuckit says:
    June 22, 2018 at 7:25 pm
    If it’s ok for Trump to do it, then it’s ok for Winston. Isnt’t that how you Trump supporters feel?
    You spelled “bill Clinton” wrong…

