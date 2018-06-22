Tre Boston says he got “very, very disrespectful” offer from Cardinals

AP

Tre Boston is one of several free agent safeties still looking for work this offseason, although Boston did get at least one offer from a team.

Boston visited with the Colts and Cardinals this offseason, but told Sirius XM NFL Radio that his visit with the Colts didn’t include any time with General Manager Chris Ballard, head coach Frank Reich or defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. Boston said he spent two hours in the lunch room and played basketball during his visit.

Boston also visited the Cardinals, who he said “rolled out the red carpet” for him in contrast. Boston termed the offer that the Cardinals made him “very, very disrespectful,” however, and he did not sign with the team. Boston also talked about the overall state of the market for him, Kenny Vaccaro, Eric Reid and other safeties.

“It’s kinda rough man, they got us where they think they want us,” Boston said. “For us, we have to communicate with each other so we don’t take this minimum wage.”

Given the experience these players have, it’s easy to understand why Boston feels that way. Given the way the market has failed to develop for these players, however, they may be faced with a choice of taking minimum salaries or something close to it if they are going to play during the 2018 season.