Tre Boston says he got “very, very disrespectful” offer from Cardinals

Posted by Josh Alper on June 22, 2018, 4:10 PM EDT
AP

Tre Boston is one of several free agent safeties still looking for work this offseason, although Boston did get at least one offer from a team.

Boston visited with the Colts and Cardinals this offseason, but told Sirius XM NFL Radio that his visit with the Colts didn’t include any time with General Manager Chris Ballard, head coach Frank Reich or defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. Boston said he spent two hours in the lunch room and played basketball during his visit.

Boston also visited the Cardinals, who he said “rolled out the red carpet” for him in contrast. Boston termed the offer that the Cardinals made him “very, very disrespectful,” however, and he did not sign with the team. Boston also talked about the overall state of the market for him, Kenny Vaccaro, Eric Reid and other safeties.

“It’s kinda rough man, they got us where they think they want us,” Boston said. “For us, we have to communicate with each other so we don’t take this minimum wage.”

Given the experience these players have, it’s easy to understand why Boston feels that way. Given the way the market has failed to develop for these players, however, they may be faced with a choice of taking minimum salaries or something close to it if they are going to play during the 2018 season.

11 responses to “Tre Boston says he got “very, very disrespectful” offer from Cardinals

  1. I don’t think the veteran minimum really counts as “minimum wage”. Pretty sure it’s not $12 an hour.

  3. Well, any other offers will not be better tan the “disrespectful” offef now.
    You can sign and play for what teams are willing to pay you, or go get another job.
    We will not miss you, and the league will not miss you.

    Let all the kneelers beware, the REAL fans have spoken. Will see you on the corner peddling smack if you keep on “protesting”

  5. I have a very difficult time feeling sorry for him not taking the vet minimum wage. Its either that or be unemployed, which pays quite a bit less.

  7. Lets be real folks….

    Tre Boston is an NFL starting caliber safety. I don’t blame him one bit for refusing the vet min. There are lots of teams that need a playoff experienced safety that had 79 tackles and 5 picks last year.

    Hes far better than the other mentioned names.

  8. Haha. I think (and hope) he’s going to get a better feel for the real minimum wage soon.

  9. Even so it’s all about supply and demand. You can say a lot of teams need a safety like him but if they actually did then they would have signed them during free agency, like pretty much every other position was. The reality is that these teams don’t feel a priority need for a safety. They can either take what they’re offered or wait until an injury happens so that they gain more leverage, but for right now, that “disrespectful offer” may be the best that they’re going to get.

