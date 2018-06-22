West Virginia, Mississippi move closer to starting sports betting

Posted by Mike Florio on June 22, 2018, 12:20 PM EDT
With Delaware and New Jersey already taking bets on sporting events, two more states will soon be doing the same.

Per multiple reports, Mississippi and West Virginia have moved closer to launching their sports wagering programs.

Mississippi plans to start taking bets in late July, and West Virginia hopes to have its system in place when football season launches.

In the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down a federal law that prohibits individual states from offering sports betting, it was estimated that six to 10 states will have programs in place before the start of the 2018 NFL season.

The states that have gotten a head start surely will attract bettors from neighboring states, allowing those states to make plenty of money unless and until border states catch up. Which gives those states added incentive to catch up.

Which will cause sports betting to spread throughout the country, quickly rather than slowly.

  1. hmmmm very interesting, what if every state scorned by the nfl promoted nfl gambling. I love football but i do not like roger goodell after he took the whodat draft pick just cuz we collected bounty $. this prolly takes money out of roger goodell and the lazy old owners pockets i like it

  2. When states legalize gambling (sports betting, casinos) usually a few things happen. The money from gambling never goes to where it is supposed to go…politicians and the like get richer… poor people get poorer, and crime and drug use increases….it always sounds like a good plan but it just ends up being a deterioration of a community.

  3. When Alabama gets their legislators to approve sports betting, can they bet on their two professional football teams?

  4. West Virginia and Mississippi. Those two states are #1 and #2 in income equality and #1 and #2 education. The next 48 states should strive to be more like them.

    {Sarcasm caps lock OFF}

