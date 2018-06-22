West Virginia, Mississippi move closer to starting sports betting

Getty Images

With Delaware and New Jersey already taking bets on sporting events, two more states will soon be doing the same.

Per multiple reports, Mississippi and West Virginia have moved closer to launching their sports wagering programs.

Mississippi plans to start taking bets in late July, and West Virginia hopes to have its system in place when football season launches.

In the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down a federal law that prohibits individual states from offering sports betting, it was estimated that six to 10 states will have programs in place before the start of the 2018 NFL season.

The states that have gotten a head start surely will attract bettors from neighboring states, allowing those states to make plenty of money unless and until border states catch up. Which gives those states added incentive to catch up.

Which will cause sports betting to spread throughout the country, quickly rather than slowly.