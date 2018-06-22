Will Tom Brady hold off Aaron Rodgers atop NFL Network’s Top 100?

Posted by Charean Williams on June 22, 2018, 3:53 PM EDT
Six players who made NFL Network’s Top 100 players of 2017 remain on the list for 2018. The network will announce the order of the final 10 on Monday night at 8 ET, but Tom Brady stands a good chance to stay atop the list.

Only Aaron Rodgers should stand a chance to unseat him.

The final 10 players, in alphabetical order, are:

Le'Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots

Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints

Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Donald, DT, Los Angeles Rams

Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams

Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

Von Miller, LB, Denver Broncos

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

Donald, Gurley, Wentz and Brees replaced Khalil Mack, Ezekiel Elliott, Odell Beckham and Matt Ryan on the list from last year. Beckham played only four games because of his injury, and Elliott missed six because of a suspension.

The final order last year was: 1. Brady; 2. Miller; 3. Jones; 4. Brown; 5. Mack; 6. Rodgers; 7. Elliott; 8. Beckham; 9. Bell; and 10. Ryan.

In this year’s list, Mack was 16th, Ryan 29th, Elliott 54th and Beckham 77th.

22 responses to “Will Tom Brady hold off Aaron Rodgers atop NFL Network’s Top 100?

  3. As much as it pains me to say it, Brady will land at #1 again. And he deserves it. Lost his #1 receiver before the season started and took his team to the SB again. Threw for over 500 yards in the SB.

  4. It’s the Top 100, it’s kind of a joke anyway. Whomever’s at the top or isn’t doesn’t really matter that much, it’s just PR.

  10. Or maybe the guy who was playing better than everyone else until he got injured in LA takes the top spot ?

  13. Why is the media so hell bend on throwing ARod into the discussion?! AR is a great QB who makes great throws but he is just not the winner that TB is, not even close! Not to mention that AR’s rolling out of the pocket style is catching up to him as he approaches his mid 30’s and linemen are younger and faster. Sure AR is exciting, but give me the methodical, durable, winner that Brady is any day! AR would have been the GOAT of Arena football, but in the NFL he’s just a shiny toy that makes some crazy circus throws. He’s more like Michael Vick than he’ll even be like Brady.

  14. saxmachine69 says:
    June 22, 2018 at 3:56 pm
    Why would a player that missed 2/3rds of the season beat out the NFL MVP who made it to the Super Bowl? This is nonsense

    The list is to predict how a player will play in 2018, not how they played in 2017. I’ll let everyone else make their mind up if Rodgers has a chance to be better than Brady in 2018 – but the point of this list has always been about who will be the best.

    Otherwise, players that missed an entire season should not be on it.

  15. Aaron Rodgers is simultaneously one of the greatest QBs to ever play AND overrated at the same timer. People act like he’s flawless, and he’s not. There are times when he’s completely disinterested, giving up on plays in disgust, not stepping into throws even when he can.

    Tom Brady is simultaneously the GOAT AND underrated somehow. It blows my mind.

    That there’s even a debate about who should be #1 is nothing but a product of envy and/or rivalry. It’s Tom Brady.

    – Raiders fan

  16. S Braids says:
    June 22, 2018 at 4:21 pm

    AR would have been the GOAT of Arena football, but in the NFL he’s just a shiny toy that makes some crazy circus throws. He’s more like Michael Vick than he’ll even be like Brady.

    ———–

    Whoa, whoa now. I have my share of criticisms of ARod and how overrated he is, and how fiercely his fans defend him just because he’s got such a pretty throw, but let’s not go overboard. Michael Vick was a circus act who, apart from an anomalous season here or there, was not qualified to be a starting NFL QB (at least not a winning one). ARod is a flawed but all time greater player. Sometimes his team lets him down, sometimes he’s the one that lets them down (like not capitalizing on Russell Wilson’s million turnovers). However you may feel about what he “could” do (sorry fans, can only judge a player but what he “has” done), the man is a beast. A ring, a ton of stats, and a crazy arm. That may not measure up to Tom, but it’s closer to him than it is to Vick.

  18. Tom Brady is simultaneously the GOAT AND underrated somehow. It blows my mind.

    That there’s even a debate about who should be #1 is nothing but a product of envy and/or rivalry. It’s Tom Brady.
    ____________________________________________________________________________________

    Is this a joke? Tom Brady is the most overrated player ever. He is not the best player in the NFL. He isn’t even the 10th best. He has benefited greatly from playing in NE.

  19. And yet Rodgers is demanding to tear up his current contract just so he must be the highest paid player in the league AND demanding an opt out so he can redo his contract EACH year to remain the highest paid player every year after.
    What a team guy huh?

  21. Itching to see how ARod plays w/o his favorite target as Brady seems to do every other year.

