Will Tom Brady hold off Aaron Rodgers atop NFL Network’s Top 100?

AP

Six players who made NFL Network’s Top 100 players of 2017 remain on the list for 2018. The network will announce the order of the final 10 on Monday night at 8 ET, but Tom Brady stands a good chance to stay atop the list.

Only Aaron Rodgers should stand a chance to unseat him.

The final 10 players, in alphabetical order, are:

Le'Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots

Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints

Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Donald, DT, Los Angeles Rams

Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams

Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

Von Miller, LB, Denver Broncos

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

Donald, Gurley, Wentz and Brees replaced Khalil Mack, Ezekiel Elliott, Odell Beckham and Matt Ryan on the list from last year. Beckham played only four games because of his injury, and Elliott missed six because of a suspension.

The final order last year was: 1. Brady; 2. Miller; 3. Jones; 4. Brown; 5. Mack; 6. Rodgers; 7. Elliott; 8. Beckham; 9. Bell; and 10. Ryan.

In this year’s list, Mack was 16th, Ryan 29th, Elliott 54th and Beckham 77th.