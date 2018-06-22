Will Tom Brady hold off Aaron Rodgers atop NFL Network’s Top 100?

Six players who made NFL Network’s Top 100 players of 2017 remain on the list for 2018. The network will announce the order of the final 10 on Monday night at 8 ET, but Tom Brady stands a good chance to stay atop the list.
Only Aaron Rodgers should stand a chance to unseat him.
The final 10 players, in alphabetical order, are:
Le'Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots
Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints
Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
Aaron Donald, DT, Los Angeles Rams
Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams
Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons
Von Miller, LB, Denver Broncos
Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers
Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
Donald, Gurley, Wentz and Brees replaced Khalil Mack, Ezekiel Elliott, Odell Beckham and Matt Ryan on the list from last year. Beckham played only four games because of his injury, and Elliott missed six because of a suspension.
The final order last year was: 1. Brady; 2. Miller; 3. Jones; 4. Brown; 5. Mack; 6. Rodgers; 7. Elliott; 8. Beckham; 9. Bell; and 10. Ryan.
In this year’s list, Mack was 16th, Ryan 29th, Elliott 54th and Beckham 77th.