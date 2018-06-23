Eli Manning: “It’s not over”

AP

At one point last season, it seemed over for quarterback Eli Manning and the Giants. Now? Not.

“Obviously it has been an unbelievable run, but I want to continue doing it,” Manning told NFL Network on Friday, via NJ.com. “It’s not over. I know that. . . . I’m excited for this upcoming year and really prove that I can still play at a high level. We can win games. We can win championships.”

The Giants already have won two with Eli, which puts him at a minimum on the fringe of the Hall of Fame. A third would make Eli a no-brainer.

The Giants returning quickly to contention is hardly a no-brainer. After going 3-13 last year, much will need to go the team’s way, especially with the Eagles and Giants in the same division.