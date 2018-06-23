Eli Manning on Odell Beckham: He looks great; he looks healthy

AP

Eli Manning threw to Odell Beckham Jr. after a Giants’ minicamp practice last week. The quarterback revealed the news Friday during the annual Manning Passing Academy.

Beckham, according to Manning, looked like himself again in the few routes he ran.

“He looks great,” Manning told Rhett Lewis of NFL Media. “He looks healthy.”

The Giants have taken a deliberate approach to Beckham’s rehab as the star receiver works his way back from a fractured ankle that ended his 2017 season after only four games.

Although he was cleared to practice during the mandatory minicamp, Beckham participated only in individual drills.

“I think last year, it was tough on him being injured and going through those things,” Manning said. “He wants to come out and have a big year, play well and get to scoring touchdowns and celebrating and having fun again. I think he misses that part of his life — the excitement of playing football and winning games, and enjoying that part of it.”

Beckham ranked eighth in NFL Network’s Top 100 players list in 2017 after his third consecutive 1,000-yard season and third Pro Bowl in a row. He was 77th this year.

But Beckham has proved himself as one of the top receivers in the game, with 313 catches for 4,424 and 38 touchdowns in his career. He has outplayed his contract, which pays him a base salary of $8.4 million this season, but has said he will attend training camp anyway.