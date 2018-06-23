Johnny Manziel remains firmly planted on the bench in the CFL

Getty Images

Johnny Manziel’s Canadian Football League coach may think Manziel is good enough to play in the NFL, but Manziel remains a bench warmer in the CFL.

Manziel’s team, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, had its second game on Friday night, and for the second time Manziel did not get on the field.

Given the way the starting quarterback is playing, Manziel may not get on the field in the CFL any time soon. Tiger-Cats starting quarterback Jeremiah Masoli completed 19-of-29 passes for 332 yards, with three touchdowns and one interception, in a 38-21 win over the Edmonton Eskimos. Tiger-Cats coach June Jones made clear after the game that he’s 100 percent behind Masoli as the starter.

“I’ve been saying it and nobody seems to believe me,” Jones said. “He has been pretty spectacular for as long as I have been here, 12 games. Jeremiah got out of some trouble and made plays which you need to do in this league. We are lucky to have him.”

So while Jones, a former NFL coach, may think Manziel is good enough to play in the NFL, he doesn’t think Manziel is good enough to unseat Masoli. Which means Manziel isn’t going to play as long as Masoli is healthy.