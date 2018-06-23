Johnny Manziel remains firmly planted on the bench in the CFL

Johnny Manziel’s Canadian Football League coach may think Manziel is good enough to play in the NFL, but Manziel remains a bench warmer in the CFL.

Manziel’s team, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, had its second game on Friday night, and for the second time Manziel did not get on the field.

Given the way the starting quarterback is playing, Manziel may not get on the field in the CFL any time soon. Tiger-Cats starting quarterback Jeremiah Masoli completed 19-of-29 passes for 332 yards, with three touchdowns and one interception, in a 38-21 win over the Edmonton Eskimos. Tiger-Cats coach June Jones made clear after the game that he’s 100 percent behind Masoli as the starter.

“I’ve been saying it and nobody seems to believe me,” Jones said. “He has been pretty spectacular for as long as I have been here, 12 games. Jeremiah got out of some trouble and made plays which you need to do in this league. We are lucky to have him.”

So while Jones, a former NFL coach, may think Manziel is good enough to play in the NFL, he doesn’t think Manziel is good enough to unseat Masoli. Which means Manziel isn’t going to play as long as Masoli is healthy.

  1. Canadian football is significantly different from the NFL in many critical aspects, particularly for a qb. I liken it to a journalist in America suddenly writing for a French newspaper, speaking French while only knowing English grammar. It takes a while to get “educated” on how to do things.

  2. Before Johnny gets vocal & impatient if I were the Ti-Cats I would trade him. He is a valuable trade commodity and a revenue generator for any struggling teams.

  3. CFL and Johnny Manziel? Who really cares about either or both? Only Canadians and losers.

  6. Johnny Manziel remains firmly planted on the bench in the CFL…

    Which is right were he should be.

  7. Manziel’s future NFL career is quite simple really…..fool me once shame on me, fool me twice strike three.

  10. Hey, he is getting paid to chill and be on a Pro Football team.

    I am not gonna be a hater. I wish I could do it for a year or two.

  12. I would think Montreal will be inquiring about Manziel. I am sure Mike Sherman has his eyes on Johnny football. The slide the Alouettes are in, if nothing else he will sell tickets. And I am sure Johnny football will quite enjoy St. Catharines street.

  13. Honestly this may be the best thing for him. If he can manage to go a year or two on a team without causing any issues or distractions then it might show he’s changed enough for someone to give him another chance.

  15. I understand the CFL and Jeremiah Masoli is the leading passer through two weeks thus far. Until that changes, Johnny’s staying on the bench, sans injury.

  16. If Jones and Manziel get this right, they BOTH could be back in the NFL in 2020. No way to do it before then, so why rush it and screw it up.
    Manziel does seem to have a better attitude – getting married can do that to a guy. And he knows this is absolutely his last chance. I expect him to give it everything he’s got. Is that good enough for the NFL, or even the CFL? Stay tuned.

