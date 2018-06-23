Saturday one-liners

Getty Images

Hall of Famer Michael Strahan gave Bills QB Josh Allen some good advice.

Get to know Dolphins DB Walt Aikens.

The Jets may need TE Eric Tomlinson to step up.

Don’t quit your day job, Patriots QB Tom Brady.

The Browns have plenty of options at left tackle; the question becomes whether any of them can actually play at a sufficient level.

Here’s a look at the Ravens’ running back situation.

Could Bengals OL Cedric Ogbuehi revive his career by moving to right tackle?

Get to know Steelers WR Marcus Tucker.

Former Texans RB Arian Foster and WR Andre Johnson are hosting a youth football camp next month.

The chances are low that the Jaguars will try to get LB Paul Posluszny to unretire.

Does the looming Jameis Winston suspension mean that the Titans won the 2015 draft by taking Marcus Mariota?

Here’s a look at the Colts roster as the team enters training camp.

Raiders DL Frostee Rucker is impressed by rookie DL Maurice Hurst.

Danny Kannell is concerned that Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will do what Kannell did (i.e., fail to live up to expectations).

Should the Chargers trade for S Earl Thomas.

Could Broncos RB Royce Freeman be another Kareem Hunt?

After that six-sack nightmare against Atlanta, Cowboys OT Chaz Green hopes to make the team this year.

Will CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie return to the Giants?

Here’s a prediction of the Eagles’ 53-man roster.

Washington DB coach Torrian Gray is feeling more comfortable in his second year on the job.

Former Bears OL Kirk Barton, 34, has been indicted for assault.

Packers DB Kevin King has followed the Herschel Walker pushup routine for years.

Some quotes from the Vikings’ historic LGBTQ summit.

Lions WR T.J. Jones can line up in any of the various positions on offense.

Is Panthers DE Charles Johnson retiring soon?

Former Saints WR Willie Snead says his situation in New Orleans “worked out for the best.”

Buccaneers LB Kwon Alexander supports embattled QB Jameis Winston.

How will the looming Jameis Winston suspension affect the Falcons?

Cardinals K Phil Dawson has been mentoring undrafted rookie K Matt McCrane.

The Rams will have 12 open practices during training camp, and a 13th that’s available only to season-ticket holders.

The 49ers were upset when CB Tarvarius Moore ran a 4.32-second 40, because they knew that meant they’d have to draft him higher.

Here’s a look at the Seahawks’ most intriguing position battle.