Titans unsure of Jack Conklin’s status for Week 1 after playoff ACL tear

Titans right tackle Jack Conklin suffered a torn ACL in the playoff loss to the Patriots, and it remains unclear whether he’ll be good to go for the start of the regular season.

That’s the word from Jim Wyatt of the Titans’ website, who says that it’s too early to say whether Conklin will be on the field when the Titans open the regular season on September 9.

If Conklin is on the field, that would represent a recovery time of less than eight months. That’s pretty fast for an ACL tear, so it would seem more likely than not that the Titans will have to open the season without Conklin, who so far has yet to miss a game in his two-year NFL career.

Conklin has attended Organized Team Activities and minicamp but hasn’t done more than walk around watching. It may still be a while before he can go.