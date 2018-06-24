Dak Prescott doing his “absolute best” to win Cowboys a Super Bowl

AP

Dak Prescott continues to exude confidence in the Cowboys’ prospects for 2018, but he isn’t about to make a Super Bowl proclamation.

During his annual youth football camp, the quarterback was asked whether he was going to take the Cowboys to a Super Bowl.

“I’m trying. I’m doing my absolute best,” Prescott said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Tony Romo and Danny White weren’t able to win a Super Bowl. Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman were. It’s their Super Bowl victories that helped put Staubach and Aikman into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Ultimately, Super Bowl titles is how history will judge Prescott, too.

While he won’t make a Super Bowl prediction, Prescott likes his team.

“I like where we are headed,” Prescott said. “I like the way we finished OTAs and minicamp. I like our attitude as a team, our hunger, the youthfulness, the energy. You can see guys excited to get back. And what’s good, the last day of an OTA or minicamp, guys weren’t sprinting out the door. That was exciting to see. And knowing that guys want to get back together in this off time to not only just hang out but to work and get better at ball. That is exactly what we need in a young team.”

The Cowboys lost Jason Witten and Dez Bryant in the offseason, raising questions about their prospects for this season. But Prescott likes the weapons he has despite not having a true No. 1 receiver.

“It’s hard to [surprise] people with the Dallas Cowboys; our standards are high,” Prescott said. “But when you hear talk we don’t have this player, we don’t have that player. We don’t have a lot of well-known guys. But that only makes the guys we have hungrier.”