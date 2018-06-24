Former Texans cheerleader says she was forced to use duct tape on her body

AP

The alleged mistreatment of cheerleaders by NFL teams continues to generate contentions far more unusual than the notion that they didn’t receive fair pay for the time spent on the job.

Via the Houston Chronicle, Angelina Rosa has joined the pending lawsuits against the Texans, and she specifically claims that the director of the squad placed duct tape on Roas’s body because she was “skinny fat.”

“My skin was being torn because of the movements,” Rosa said at a Friday press conference. “I stand here today to try to make sure no other girl or woman has to endure this same humiliation.”

The Texans previously have called the lawsuits filed by former cheerleaders “frivolous” (that’s the favorite term of anyone who has been sued), and the team is trying to get the cases dismissed in lieu of arbitration before Commissioner Roger Goodell. Which means that the Texans likely required the cheerleaders to sign paperwork, on a take-it-or-leave-it basis, to submit any legal claims to arbitration before Goodell, a far more favorable forum than allowing a jury of neutral citizens to determine whether a team violated employee legal rights.

The Texans’ effort to involve the league office in the case should make it harder for the NFL itself to continue to keep its head low and its mouth shut when it comes to alleged financial and other abuses of team cheerleaders. But the NFL somehow has managed to avoid scrutiny, criticism, or accountability for the alleged and/or actual behavior of its teams when it comes to a group of employees who many teams seem to treat as second- or third-class citizens, presumably because the supply of willing participants far exceeds the demand — and because the cheerleaders have yet to unionize, like they probably should.