Jabar Gaffney denies vandalizing Lito Sheppard’s car

Getty Images

Former NFL players Jabar Gaffney and Lito Sheppard played together in high school and at the University of Florida, but any friendship that may have existed between the two men has soured over the years.

Sheppard was at dinner at a restaurant in Jacksonville Beach, Florida last week and left to find that his car had been vandalized while he was eating. Sheppard watched surveillance video taken by the restaurant and, per a police report, found that he recognized Gaffney and his girlfriend as the vandals.

“Gaffney retrieved some type of tool and a container from the suspect’s vehicle, walked over to the passenger’s side of the victim’s vehicle near the gas tank, and pried it open,” the report said, via First Coast News. “Gaffney then poured an unknown substance from the container into the gas tank … The unknown female walked around the vehicle and stabbed all of the tires with a sharp object.”

Gaffney has not been arrested and his attorney said, via Jacksonville.com, that his client is not involved.

“He said he hasn’t even seen Lito in three years and he’s very aggravated that his name is coming up in this,” attorney Seth Adam Schwartz said. “He doesn’t know why this is happening.”

Sheppard said that he and Gaffney, who was arrested for domestic battery in 2017 and on a drug charge in 2016, had a falling out in 2012 and that his car sustained some $14,000 in damage during the incident.