Jim Kelly released from hospital

Jim Kelly was released from the hospital Friday, a day after undergoing follow-up surgery on his jaw, the Buffalo News reports.

Kelly’s wife, Jill Kelly, wrote on Instagram last week that the surgery had gone well. Kelly had five implants inserted into the new bone in his upper jaw Thursday.

Dr. Mark Urken, head and neck surgeon at Mount Sinai West in New York, discharged Kelly a day later.

Kelly, 58, needs another surgery in September to have permanent dentures inserted.

The Hall of Fame quarterback revealed five years ago that doctors had diagnosed him with oral cancer. He was cancer-free from September 2014 until March when tests revealed a recurrence.

He has undergone several surgeries, chemotherapy and radiation therapy since initially being diagnosed.