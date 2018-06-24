Josh Rosen: Sam Bradford “helping me out a ton”

AP

Word from Arizona at the end of the team’s offseason program was that rookie Josh Rosen has done well, but that Sam Bradford remains the likely choice to start at quarterback for the Cardinals come September.

Trying to keep that spot on the depth chart hasn’t gotten in the way of Bradford aiding Rosen’s transition to the professional level, however. Bradford told Rosen after the draft that he would be an “open book” for the first-round pick and Rosen said Bradford’s been true to his word.

Rosen said during minicamp that Bradford has been “helping me out a ton” and that he’ll return the favor any way he can during his rookie season.

“I think it speaks to him as a person and how he’s willing to embrace the competition and the team aspect,” Rosen said, via AZCentral.com. “And I’m the same way. Regardless of starter-backup, I want the Arizona Cardinals to do the best possible because I want to be in a Super Bowl. If at least for this year the best way to do that is have Sam starting, then so be it, and I’m going to push him every single day.”

Between Bradford’s injury history and Rosen’s draft status, the chances that the rookie will wind up in the lineup this year seem pretty good. If Bradford’s tutelage helps him thrive when that chance comes, the change will likely be a permanent one.