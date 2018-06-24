Malcolm Mitchell: “We’ll see” if I’m ready for camp

Getty Images

Patriots wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell missed all of last season with a knee problem and his work during the offseason program was limited to conditioning, so his status for training camp was left an open question when that program came to an end earlier this month.

That remains the case after Mitchell briefly addressed his condition during an appearance to promote literacy to young football players this weekend. Mitchell said “I’m good” when asked about his knee, but offered no certainty in response to a question about being ready for training camp.

“We’ll see,” Mitchell said, via the Boston Herald.

Mitchell didn’t elaborate about his condition, so we’ll likely have to wait a few weeks to see if Mitchell is ready to take on a fuller workload. With Julian Edelman facing a four-game suspension, that would be a welcome development for the receiving corps in New England.