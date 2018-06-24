Report: NFL tells Laurent Duvernay-Tardif he can’t have “M.D.” on his jersey

Getty Images

The No Fun League strikes again.

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, the Chiefs offensive lineman who has accomplished the impressive feat of graduating from medical school after years of taking classes in the offseason, has reportedly been told that he will not be allowed to put “Duvernay-Tardif, M.D.” on the back of his jersey.

Montreal-based sports reporter Andy Mailly-Pressoir reported that Duvernay-Tardif (who grew up in Montreal) was rejected in his attempt to get M.D. on his jersey.

“I want to put Duvernay-Tardif M.D. on my jersey,” he said in February. “I’ve already started a conversation with the league office and they say that anything is possible.”

But apparently the league has decided against it. And that’s a shame. The NFL should celebrate players like Duvernay-Tardif, who exemplify the hard work and dedication that is central to the sport of football. The NFL allows players to put “Jr.” and “Sr.” and “III” on jerseys, and allowing the one player who has earned an “M.D.” to put it on his jersey as well would be a minor accommodation for a player who has achieved a great accomplishment.