Ricky Ray remains in hospital after scary injury in CFL game

AP

Toronto Argonauts quarterback Ricky Ray has feeling in his extremities and no concussion symptoms a day after a scary hit during a Canadian Football League game.

The team announced in a statement Sunday that Ray was kept in the hospital overnight after he was carted off with a neck injury in the third quarter of a loss to Calgary. It did not say when doctors might release Ray.

“Ray is resting comfortably and remains in the hospital for further evaluation. Ray did undergo concussion protocol testing and reported no current symptoms,” the Argos said.

Ray, 38, was sandwiched between Stampeders defensive linemen Ja’Gared Davis and Cordarro Law after faking a handoff, the Canadian Press reports. The game was stopped for 20 minutes before Ray was carted off.

“A lot of people were scared,” Argos General Manager Jim Popp said, via the Toronto Sun. “You never want to see this.”

The extent of Ray’s injury is unknown, but even if he never plays again, Ray will go down as one of the best ever in the CFL. He has won four Grey Cups and considered retirement after winning last season.

Ray has thrown for 60,736 yards with 324 touchdowns and 177 interceptions in his career with Edmonton and Toronto.