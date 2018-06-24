Spurrier wants Tebow in AAF, Tebow plans to keep playing baseball

Getty Images

AAF Orlando coach Steve Spurrier previously has said publicly that he’d love to get Tim Tebow on the team. Spurrier has since communicated that message privately to Tebow.

And Tebow declined.

Via SaturdayDownSouth.com, Spurrier recently told Paul Finebaum that Spurrier reached out to Tebow regarding an AAF gig.

“He said coach, I’m gonna keep swinging the bat and see what happens,” Spurrier said. “I told him we’d have a No. 15 down in Orlando waiting for him.”

Tebow has been swinging the bat fairly well in Double-A ball this season, batting .256 through 63 games. That’s arguably good enough to justify an eventual promotion to the Triple-A level and, if he performs plausibly well there, to the Mets.

So it makes sense that, with no realistic path to the NFL no matter what he’d do in the AAF, would be more interested in a minor-league operation that could still vault him to the big leagues.