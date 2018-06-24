Sunday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Breaking down the Bills tight ends.

WR Albert Wilson brings some intrigue to the Dolphins offense.

An upcoming book may provide some peeks behind the Patriots curtain.

Will Jets offensive coordinator Jeremy Bates get the most out of QB Sam Darnold?

Which Ravens quarterback will play the most snaps in 2018?

Bengals C Billy Price threw out the first pitch at a Reds game.

Browns WR Jarvis Landry hosted a football camp for kids.

Karl Dunbar has gone from Steelers defensive lineman to Steelers defensive line coach.

Measuring the Texans’ expectations for the coming season.

The numbers from 2017 make it easy to see why the Colts built up their offensive line this offseason.

Competition is fierce in the Jaguars defensive line group.

Titans radio announcer Mike Keith lost a mentor and friend when longtime University of Tennessee announcer John Ward died.

When will the Broncos find a permanent naming rights deal for their stadium?

The Chiefs brought in some of their past stars for a youth football camp.

A late-season game against the Steelers could have major implications for the Chargers.

Rookie T Kolton Miller stood out during Raiders workouts.

Retired NFL referee Gene Steratore had some memorable moments in Cowboys games.

Giants QB Eli Manning joined the rest of his family at the Manning Passing Academy.

Is there reason to worry about Eagles CB Sidney Jones‘ health again this year?

Washington defensive line coach Jim Tomsula said his unit is confident without being arrogant.

LB Roquan Smith will headline a web series devoted to meeting the Bears rookies.

Grading the Lions’ receiving corps heading into training camp.

Packers DL Mike Daniels made NFL Media’s Top 100 players list for the third year in a row.

Walking down memory lane with the help of Vikings ticket stubs.

At least one person thinks Falcons TE Austin Hooper will make the Pro Bowl this year.

Panthers DT Kawann Short is well paid, but is he underrated?

The Saints are hosting a 7-on-7 football tournament.

Buccaneers WR Justin Watson draws inspiration from the way his brother deals with cerebral palsy.

Cardinals DE Chandler Jones isn’t resting on his laurels.

DT Michael Brockers has enjoyed being around new Rams teammate Ndamukong Suh.

A contract extension leaves little doubt about G Laken Tomlinson‘s spot in the 49ers starting lineup.

A healthy offseason for WR Tyler Lockett is a good thing for the Seahawks.