Anthony Barr on contract: It’s on Vikings and I’d like to get it done

Posted by Josh Alper on June 25, 2018, 4:38 PM EDT
Getty Images

Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr was looking for a new contract when the offseason got underway and nothing has changed as June comes to an end.

Barr is set to make $12.3 million in the fifth and final year of the deal he signed after the Vikings made him the ninth pick in the 2014 draft, but there haven’t been any signs that an extension is imminent. Barr told Nick Shook of NFL Media that he doesn’t feel there’s much more he can do to make his case for a new deal and that the next move belongs to the Vikings.

“I don’t really get into the numbers,” Barr said. “It’s more about feeling valued and respected than the actual dollar amount. They kind of go hand in hand, I suppose, but I love being in Minnesota and I love my teammates. I want to be there long term. I’ve felt I’ve worked really hard, improved from my first day there to where I am now. I think I’m a totally different football player. It’s not really up to me. I feel like all the work I’ve done so far, you’ve got to go off that. You can’t really go off what-ifs or this or that. Let the chips fall where they may. It’s not my decision; it’s on them, and I would like to get it.”

Barr has started all 58 games he’s played and has 283 tackles, 10.5 sacks and an interception over the course of his time with the Vikings. He’s played nearly every snap over the last two seasons, but the Vikings could ultimately opt to let Barr play out his deal with wide receiver Stefon Diggs, defensive end Danielle Hunter and others also looking for new deals in the near future.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Anthony Barr on contract: It’s on Vikings and I’d like to get it done

  2. Yeah right, I’m sure if they offered him a 5 year deal at $5M/yr he’d jump right on it. It’s an entirely two way street based on the player demands and what a team is willing to pay. If he’s seeking salary levels of top rush OLBs (which isn’t his position nor does he have comparable stats), I’d be surprised if the Vikes bit, but if he’s seeking Kendricks-range LB money, then they probably will.

  4. I want Diggs signed next…would like Barr and Hunter signed as well, but Barr probably the easiest to replace if we can’t afford all three…

  5. 10.5 sacks in 4 years as a LB isn’t going to get premier money. Only LBs getting top dollar are rush LBs getting to the QB. Hunter should be higher on their list. Not saying they shouldn’t pay him, it’s just the way money goes in the NFL right now, if I had to choose one to retain it’s the DE who’s putting QBs on the ground.

  6. Too late. They spend on Richardson and then Cousins. Could be the thing that sends them into a cap hell.

    When you don’t pay your draft picks and cornerstones before FAs, look what happens. Look at Aaron Donald in LA.

    Cap hell.

    Take of your own first.

  7. nflfollower says:
    June 25, 2018 at 4:57 pm
    10.5 sacks in 4 years as a LB isn’t going to get premier money. Only LBs getting top dollar are rush LBs getting to the QB. Hunter should be higher on their list. Not saying they shouldn’t pay him, it’s just the way money goes in the NFL right now, if I had to choose one to retain it’s the DE who’s putting QBs on the ground.

    0 0 Rate This

    ——————–

    LOL

    MLBS don’t get sacks. They run the defense. Get a clue. Sack totals are the most overrated stat in the NFL, if not all of sports. Plenty of players get garbage time sacks or sacks against mediocre or weaker teams and then try to use that for negotiations, but good teams know better.

  8. I would be pissed off too if the big FA signing was given the keys to the vault and everyone else on the team has more playoff successes in their careers.

  10. I think between Barr, Diggs and Hunter….Barr is 3rd on that pecking order. If Barr played with a constant motor and constantly made splash plays, he could write his own check right now. But in between his splash plays, he disappears far too often. I don’t trust him once he gets paid. I think he’s got “coast” written all over him once the big signing bonus is in the bank.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!