Brandon Bryant draws 14 teams to his Pro Day

Mississippi State defensive back Brandon Bryant drew 14 teams to his Pro Day on Monday.

The Rams, Browns, Falcons, Jets, Giants, 49ers, Colts, Steelers, Saints, Jaguars, Texans, Raiders, Ravens and Washington scouted Bryant, Chase Goodbred of NFL Media reports. Bryant measured 5-11, weighed 207 pounds, ran 40 times of 4.45 and 4.52 and had a 34-inch vertical and a 10 foot, 3 inch broad jump.

Bryant, Western Michigan cornerback Sam Beal and Virginia Tech cornerback Adonis Alexander are eligible for the NFL’s Supplemental Draft, which is set for July 11.

The last player selected in the supplemental draft was offensive tackle Isaiah Battle, who went to the Rams in the fifth round in 2015.

Bryant made 157 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, five interceptions and seven pass breakups in three seasons at Mississippi State. He played 37 games.