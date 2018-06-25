Bright Ugwoegbu joins supplemental draft class

Getty Images

The pool of potential supplemental draft picks has grown by 33 percent.

The three-man class became four on Monday, with the addition of Oregon State linebacker Bright Ugwoegbu.

He joins a trio of defensive backs — Adonis Alexander of Virginia Tech, Sam Beal of Western Michigan, and Brandon Bryant of Mississippi State — as the four players eligible for the July 11 supplemental draft.

Ugwoegbu, who started 20 games at Oregon State, was suspended indefinitely in April and thereafter left the team.

More names may be added, depending on the approval of pending applications.