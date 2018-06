Getty Images

The Falcons are adding some depth for their secondary.

According to Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports, the Falcons are signing former Chiefs safety Ron Parker.

Parker was released in March as part of a defensive makeover in Kansas City. The Chiefs gave him a five-year, $25 million contract in 2015, but he saw only two years of that.

The 30-year-old Parker had been a productive player for the Chiefs, and gives the Falcons an experienced option behind Ricardo Allen and Keanu Neal.