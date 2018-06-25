FanDuel will provide online, mobile betting in West Virginia

Getty Images

It’s one thing to be able to go to a casino or a racetrack and bet on sporting events. It’s quite another to do it from home, or anywhere else you happen to be.

In West Virginia, “home or anywhere else you happen to be” most likely will be an option, sooner than later. PFT has learned that The Greenbrier Resort and FanDuel have reached an agreement that will result in FanDuel providing retail, online, and mobile sports wagering services within West Virginia.

“We are honored to be chosen to provide sports wagering services at The Greenbrier, an iconic resort in the U.S.,” FanDuel CEO Matt King said in a press release issued to PFT. “As we work towards building out a top sports betting product for the upcoming NFL season, we look forward to bringing West Virginia residents, sports fans, and visitors to The Greenbrier the best interactive sports experience on the market.”

Final details will depend upon the regulations promulgated by the West Virginia Lottery Commission. It’s currently believed that, through FanDuel, people physically located in West Virginia (residents and non-resident alike) will be able to place bets via the FanDuel app. Betting also will be available at The Greenbrier’s on-site casino, along with the state’s four racetrack casinos.

The Greenbrier and FanDuel plan to have the betting service up and running by the fall, with the precise date hinging on the finalization of the West Virginia Lottery Commission’s regulations.

The Houston Texans currently conduct training camp at The Greenbrier. Previously, the New Orleans Saints held training camp there.

So, by all appearances, West Virginia will be poised for the coming football season (and possibly beyond) to attract citizens of its various nearby states (Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Kentucky, Virginia, and Tennessee) to cross the border, fire up their cell phone devices, access the FanDuel app, and wager money on the NFL and other sports.