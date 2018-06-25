It’s a vacation edition of #PFTPM

PFTPM

I’m technically on vacation. But since my work isn’t really work a vacation, I’ll just keep working.

Monday’s non-work work included posting several stories at PFT, taping seven videos that appear throughout the NBCSports.com platforms, and recording a joint #PFTPM/PFT Live podcast for your listening pleasure. Or otherwise.

There were topics and takes and plenty of questions. So check it all out below, and be sure to subscribe to both the PFT Live and #PFTPM podcasts.

Coming later this week, tentatively: former Raiders president Amy Trask, Peter King of NBC, and the second edition of what we’ll call Fridays with Florio Jr., a free-form discussion between father and son.