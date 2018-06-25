Julian Edelman’s PED suspension appeal today

Getty Images

Thanks to the breach in confidentiality of the NFL’s drug testing policy, Julian Edelman‘s case has already been heard in the court of public opinion. Today, he gets his chance in judge Roger Goodell’s court.

According to Dan Graziano of ESPN.com, the Patriots wide receiver’s appeal of his suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancing substances will be heard today, and he plans to “mount a vigorous defense.”

There are plenty of questions to be answered, beginning with the “unrecognized substance” that he tested positive for. But there were also apparently some mishandling of paperwork.

According to Graziano’s source, the league made some mistakes in the way the test results were handled. If that’s the case, it’s yet more evidence of the problem with the (lack of) confidentiality of the tests.

Edelman has also enlisted outside counsel for his appeal, bringing in New York-based attorney Alex Spiro, and given the Patriots’ history of litigation with the league, makes this one fascinating to watch as it moves forward.