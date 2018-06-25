Kareem Jackson enjoying the move to safety

Getty Images

Kareem Jackson now has a “S” in front of his name instead of a “CB.” So far, Jackson likes the move from corner to safety.

“I had a lot of work there at OTAs and minicamp,” Jackson said Monday, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “I’m looking forward to it. To me, it’s all about helping the team any way I can.

“So by moving there, I think I’ll be able to do that. I just try to improve my game in every aspect and work on my game any way I can and try to be physically ready for the season.”

Jackson, 30, has played some safety in the past, but his 108 career starts came at cornerback. The Texans, though, needed reinforcements after Andre Hal was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Hal started all 16 games at free safety last season.

Jackson recorded 73 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble in 16 games with 14 starts at corner last season.

“He’s always been a vital piece, very versatile throughout his career” Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph said of Jackson. “It’s just another thing he’s able to do to help the team.”

Jackson is entering the final year of a four-year, $34 million contract that included $20 million guaranteed. He’s due to make a $6.5 million base salary this season.