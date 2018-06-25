Keith McCants arrested for crack possession

Getty Images

Former Buccaneers defensive lineman Keith McCants has compiled a long list of post-career legal and drug problems and that list got a little longer on Monday morning.

McCants was arrested in St. Petersburg, Florida on Monday morning and is facing a felony charge of possession of crack cocaine. He was also charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports that it is the ninth time McCants has been arrested in the Tampa area since 2010. Many of those arrests have been related to the possession of illegal drugs and he faces trial in July on a felony charge of driving with a suspended license.

McCants, who disappointed as a player after the Bucs made him the fourth overall pick in the 1990 draft, has spoken extensively about the problems his drug addiction has created over the years and those problems continue to mount.