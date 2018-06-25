Landon Collins hopes to be a team captain this season

Getty Images

Safety Landon Collins got a reprimand from Giants coach Pat Shurmur this offseason after he told reporters that tackle Ereck Flowers was staying away from the first phase of voluntary workouts because his feelings were hurt when the Giants moved him to right tackle.

It wasn’t the first time that Collins shared information or feelings from inside the locker room, although he said he was trying to explain how Flowers, who did report for later phases of work, was feeling rather than criticizing him. Criticism was the case when he called cornerback Eli Apple a “cancer” late in the 2017 season and the two players have since said they’ve smoothed out their differences.

Collins said over the weekend that he should not have gone public with those thoughts and that the Giants “have to keep what’s going on between us” as they try to bounce back from last year’s 3-13 record. Collins would like to help lead that effort in 2018 as a team captain.

“There are a lot of great guys on that defense that can be captain,” Collins said, via NJ.com. “I’d like to have the ‘C’ on my chest, but it’s up to my guys. … Being a leader is tough: You have to make fast decisions and be an outspoken person and you have to gain the respect of others so they will listen to you. It’s hard, but it’s a role I’ll always take heavy on my heart.”

Collins has spoken to former Giants defensive end and captain Justin Tuck about taking on more of a leadership role, which Tuck believes Collins needs to do as one of the best players on the unit. That process will continue to play out during training camp and we should find out shortly before the season opener if Collins’ efforts pay off with the new title.