Lincoln Riley sees “dramatic difference” in NFL coaches reaching out to him

Getty Images

Baker Mayfield was the first overall pick in this year’s draft after wrapping up a very successful run as Oklahoma’s quarterback and the coach who had a heavy hand in developing Mayfield as a player has been in demand with NFL teams as well.

Lincoln Riley was the offensive coordinator in Norman for two years before becoming the head coach following Bob Stoops’ retirement in 2017 and, as Albert Breer of SI.com points out, the Sooners have been first in passing efficiency, completion percentage, points per game and total offense since Riley came to the school. That’s led NFL coaches from both sides of the ball to seek him out in order to figure out how to either mimic or slow the offensive concepts he’s been using.

“You do see the difference in the interest, a dramatic difference,” Riley said. “I’d say in all the years at Texas Tech, all the years at East Carolina and the first couple years here, I had a true football discussion with maybe one NFL team. The interest in people reaching out to do that has changed a lot. And that’s probably due to some of the players we had, and how much they were studied. But also, you see what’s going on around the league, and offensively, it’s trending a lot more towards what you see on Saturdays.”

Riley said that the two teams who look the most like Oklahoma or other successful college teams are the Eagles and Patriots. Those two teams played in a Super Bowl that Riley said “looked like one of our games” and the success of those two teams likely means Riley will continue to be a popular conversation partner for pro coaches.

Will he be one himself? Riley said it would be “really difficult” to leave Oklahoma, but he’s just 34 years old and it’s hard to imagine he’ll be without opportunities in the future if his teams continue to thrive in the years to come.