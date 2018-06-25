NFL keeping low profile regarding “M.D.” issue

June 25, 2018
Why won’t the NFL let Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif apply the initials signifying his status as a Medical Doctor on the back of his jersey? The position on the M.D. issue has become the latest million-dollar question regarding the No Fun League.

And this one really isn’t about fun. It’s about celebrating excellence and inspiring others to emulate it. From persuading players to make early preparations for the post-football existence that Chuck Noll called “your life’s work” to making an impression on inquisitive children who learn that the “M.D.” next to Duvernay-Tardif’s name means “doctor” and who may decide in that moment to do the same, only good things would flow from granting the request.

PFT contacted the league by email on Saturday for confirmation of the story that had emerged from Canada regarding the no-M.D. edit. There was no response. PFT contacted the league by email again on Sunday, after MDS posted a story on the report from Canada, for confirmation and explanation. Again, there was no response.

The response from fans has been largely universal: It’s a bad decision and a worse look for a league that already allows “SR.” and “JR.” and other designations to appear on a jersey. So why not let Durvernay-Tardif to attach a designation that is used just as commonly?

There’s no reasonable argument against it. Often, the league takes the position that, if an exception is made for one player, exceptions will have to be made for other players. In this case, they should want other players to become the exception, by demonstrating the intelligence and work ethic necessary to get a medical degree while also working as an NFL player.

What’s the problem with celebrating this achievement? Does the NFL hope players won’t develop the kind of marketable skills that won’t make them completely dependent on professional football, ensuring that the NFL will have full and complete access to the players until the moment when the NFL decides it no longer wants or needs them?

That surely (I hope) isn’t the case. But the NFL usually has a reason for everything it does, even if the reasoning is misguided. In this case, there’s simply no valid reason to keep Duvernay-Tardif from letting the world know via his football uniform what he has accomplished.

22 responses to “NFL keeping low profile regarding “M.D.” issue

  1. Let’s see, we can have these guys dance around in groups like idiots after a score but we can’t let a man have 2 letters on his shirt??

  2. NFL hasn’t yet figured out a way to profit from allowing this. A rational view would be that it reflects well on the NFL and that it would be good PR.

  7. in truth, the MD designation is not part of his name, any more than Dr. would be in front of it;

    however, one would think the NFL would want to champion any measure of excellence given the quagmire of scandals the league have embroiled themselves in, from ludicrous retirement and medical benefit plans, questionable substance abuse testing and practises to the 60+ year-old concussion problem they first denied like tobacco companies once did their cancer-causing products, then stonewalled investigations with in-house doctors serving as human shields and now seriously underfunding medical care for victims;

    of course, they could be concerned about theirblessed image;

    imagine the viral video of a player stumbling around falling down on the field, only to roll over and reveal on the back of his jersey he’s a doctor…

  8. Based on comments to the earlier article, I think the response has been far from “universal.” As far as a “reasonable argument,” how about the fact that MD is not part of his name?

    Maybe you should list your name with “JD” after it. Or Esq., you know, if you’re ok with the sexist tradition that was founded on.

    There’s other ways to celebrate his achievement. I’m fine with the stance taken by the NFL.

  9. If Chad Johnson CAN be permitted “Ochocinko” on his jersey by filing a piece of paper – then this guy ought file the same way but with M.D. as part of his last name.

  12. Comparing Jr, Sr, III to MD is just trolling for story. Your not “awarded’ those suffixes. As a rule Jr and III you have all your life.

    I’m not saying the the NFL is right in not allowing MD, I’m just saying that your Sr, Jr, III argument is very bad comparison.

  13. “The response from fans has been largely universal: It’s a bad decision”
    =================================

    Um, what?!? Do you not read the comment section, which is far from universal condemnation?

    In fact, most fans agree that it opens new issues like guys with CFA, CPA, ESQ, USMC, MDiv, MBA, P.Eng, etc…

  16. “What’s the problem with celebrating this achievement?”
    ======================================

    Why does it need to be “celebrated” on a jersey during a football game? Did he not a graduation ceremony? Does he not have a diploma to hang on his wall?

    JJ Watt has raised over $37 million for Hurricane Harvey recovery – should he be allowed to “celebrate his achievement” by changing his jersey to something like “Hurricane Fighter”???

  18. I don’t agree with the “slippery slope” argument here (the “what about CFA, CPA, etc?). As long as the NFL retains the right of approval, the standard can be made whatever it wants. The fact is that the NFL can choose whatever standard it desires. The REAL QUESTION is: why not include this in the standard? The fact that it is so unique among NFL players means it’s probably worth celebrating, and it isn’t a big deal that would open up a Pandora’s Box unless the league lets it become one.

  19. With all the problems the NFL has, allowing a Doctor to put MD on his jersey is an Easy Win for the NFL. Of Course, they will screw it up. Weak leadership

  20. Another example showing how the league does not care about the fans. They are more interested in appeasing corporate “partners”, pushing the games into Mexico and London, and celebrities.
    I gave up all my season tickets 3 years ago, and have not attended a game since. the Super Bowls can hold up to 100,000 or more people, but the league allows the true fans 500 tickets.
    Yet you see hundreds of celebrities getting free tickets. But, some stupid people just dont care if the league/teams continue to charge higher and higher outrageous prices for food/drink,merchandise. tickets and parking, while taking more home games away and giving them to Mexico, London and soon China.

  21. uhhh…..
    it’s not a part of his NAME…. it’s a reference to a profession….
    so, if he wants to be a doctor, then go be one…
    what would be next… advertisement references?

  22. This is just foolish….. to compare MD to JR or SR is a poor analogy…..
    What’s next, a dentist will have DDS on his jersey…… what if a player becomes a gynecologist??? OBGYN after his name??? LOL??!!
    I’m with NFL on this one….. NAMES ONLY!!!
    That this is even being DISCUSSED just shows you that it’s the SLOW OFF SEASON hunt for a topic to hammer on to create a controversy where there should be none….. SMH….

