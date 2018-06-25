NFL promotes Jocelyn Moore to top communications role

Getty Images

The NFL has been looking for a new executive vice president of communications and public affairs since Joe Lockhart announced he was leaving in January, and now the league has found Lockhart’s replacement within its own office.

Jocelyn Moore has been promoted to the executive vice president of communications and public affairs position, according to a memo obtained by PFT.

Moore has been in the league office for two years, previously leading the public policy and government affairs department in the Washington, D.C. office. Like Lockhart, she has a political background, having previously worked for two U.S. senators. In addition to reporting to Lockhart at the league office, Moore previously worked for Lockhart at a D.C. lobbying firm.

As the NFL’s national anthem policy continues to make political waves, the league will have to navigate the criticism it is sure to take both from those on the left who think players should be permitted to kneel during the anthem, and from those on the right who think players should be forced to stand rather than stay in the locker room. Moore will play a key role in determining the NFL’s response to that criticism.