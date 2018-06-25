Patriots will not hold joint practices this summer

Getty Images

The Patriots are not scheduled to hold joint practices with another team this year. It marks the first time since 2011, the year following the lockout, that New England won’t practice with another team, Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Bill Belichick likes working with other teams. Not only does it give him an opportunity to see his players in a competitive situation against another team, but it’s a chance to scout an opponent.

Last season, the Patriots worked with both of their first two preseason opponents, the Texans and Jaguars.

This preseason, New England’s first two preseason games are against Washington and Philadelphia. The Patriots worked with Washington in 2014 and with Philadelphia in 2013 and ’14.

But Washington has a unique partnership with Richmond, which would make a multi-day trip to New England difficult, and Eagles coach Doug Pederson announced his team would not have any joint work this summer.

“I don’t think it’s an every year thing. Last year it was great for us. It was a great change up to go against Miami,” Pederson said. “Sometimes it just doesn’t work out. Teams are already booked; teams are already full or doing other things. For us, it’s just let’s get better as a team.”

New England begins camp July 26 at the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium.