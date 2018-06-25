Randall Cobb in a walking boot after ankle injury

Getty Images

The last time Packers veterans were on the field, Randall Cobb was out there participating.

The next time they go to work, Cobb may not be among them.

According to Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers wide receiver is recovering from an ankle injury, which may keep him off the field for the start of training camp.

On June 4, Cobb participated in OTAs with media present. But then Packers veterans were excused from minicamp. But Cohen apparently ran into him at the airport, and Cobb was in the boot, which he described as “temporary” (as opposed to the dreaded permanent walking boots). Cobb did not say whether he had surgery or how or when the injury happened.

The team apparently is not concerned about his availability for the start of the regular season, and is willing to ease him back in during training camp.

Cobb’s the elder statesman of the Packers receivers room now, after the offseason release of Jordy Nelson. He and Davante Adams and newcomer Jimmy Graham are expected to give Aaron Rodgers a solid set of targets.