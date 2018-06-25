Report: Dak Prescott switching agents, going with CAA

AP

The Cowboys repeatedly have said they are prepared to pay Dak Prescott “what he deserves.” A fourth-round pick in 2016, the quarterback is eligible for a new deal after this season.

Prescott, though, is switching agents before negotiations begin.

Prescott has hired Todd France and Creative Artists Agency (CAA), leaving Jeff Guerriero of ProSource Sports, Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. Prescott must notify his agent and wait five days before registering the move with the NFLPA to make it official, per Hill.

Prescott signed a four-year, $2.7 million deal after the Cowboys selected him. He will make a $630,000 base salary this season, ranking only 64th. Prescott makes more in endorsements than he does playing football.

While he may not get the five-year, $150 million contract extension Matt Ryan did earlier this offseason, Prescott is more accomplished than Jimmy Garoppolo. The 49ers signed Garoppolo to a five-year deal worth up to $137.5 million.

Prescott, 24, has a 22-10 record in two seasons, with 6,991 yards, 45 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.