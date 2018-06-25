Ron Parker joins Falcons because they are “that close” to winning title

Getty Images

Safety Ron Parker made his signing with Atlanta official. He chose the Falcons, he said, for a chance to go to the Super Bowl.

“What drew me here is that I’ve seen it’s a great fit,” Parker said, via Will McFadden of the team website. “They’ve got a great team — got great guys, all around. Special teams, defense, offense. I just think the organization fits my style. I’ve got some relationships with the coaches in here — Dan Quinn and Marquand [Manuel]. I saw them early in my career when I was in Seattle, so we have good background history just from knowing each other. I think this is a good organization for me to be with. Couple of steps off from winning the Super Bowl a couple of years ago, and I think we’re that close to getting it this year.”

The Falcons are coming off back-to-back playoff appearances, including a trip to the Super Bowl two seasons ago. Parker spent the past five seasons with the Chiefs, going 1-4 in the postseason.

The Chiefs played the Falcons in 2016, and Parker made two tackles in Kansas City’s 29-28 win.

“I remember playing against the Falcons and I said, ‘That’s the best offense I’ve ever played since I’ve been in the league,’” Parker said. “I’ll never forget that, just the flow of the offense and the flow of how things were going in that game. Even though we won, I felt like we lost because we couldn’t stop [the Falcons] on offense. Yeah, the offense was amazing. That was the best offense I’ve seen in football in a long time.”

The Falcons’ return starters in Desmond Trufant, Robert Alford and Brian Poole at cornerback and Ricardo Allen and Keanu Neal at safety. They also added Justin Bethel in free agency and selected Isaiah Oliver in the draft.