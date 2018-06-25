Supplemental draft will be held on July 11

Getty Images

The NFL has set the date and time for this year’s supplemental draft.

It will be held on July 11 at 1 p.m. ET and there are three players available for interested teams. Former Mississippi State defensive back Brandon Bryant, former Western Michigan cornerback Sam Beal and former Virginia Tech cornerback Adonis Alexander will be available.

Alexander held a pro day workout earlier this month and Bryant worked out for scouts on Monday. Beal is scheduled to do the same later this week.

The draft will play out like the regular seven-round draft and any team using a pick for one of the three players will forfeit their selection in the same round of the 2019 draft. Any player who goes unpicked becomes a free agent.

No player has been selected in a supplemental draft since the Rams took Isaiah Battle in 2015. Battle is now with Seattle and joins wide receivers Terrelle Pryor and Josh Gordon as the only active players to enter the league as a supplemental draft pick.