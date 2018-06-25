Tom Brady posts video of workout with Julian Edelman

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady skipped the entire offseason program, and his favorite receiver (who missed all of 2017 due to injury) could miss the first four games of 2018. But during the down time between OTAs and training camp, Brady is throwing passes to Julian Edelman.

Via the Boston Herald, Brady posted a video over the weekend of the two players working out.

It’s an important relationship to the fate of the Patriots this year. But it will be important for Brady to have the right kind of chemistry with his other options, especially with Danny Amendola and Brandin Cooks gone and players like Kenny Britt, Philip Dorsett, Cordarrelle Patterson, and Jordan Matthews not nearly as acquainted with Brady.

If that doesn’t happen over the next few weeks, it will be one of the top priorities for training camp and the preseason.