Tom Brady repeats as No. 1 player in NFL Network’s Top 100

Getty Images

The NFL Network built up the final 10 spots of its top 100 with a two-hour show that lacked any drama.

That’s because the top choice was predictable . . . and the same as last year.

Tom Brady, of course, repeated at No. 1 in the NFL Network’s Top 100 players of 2018 after winning another MVP award last season. He was the easy choice.

The only surprise in the top 10, which was revealed Monday night, was Aaron Rodgers at No. 10, the fourth quarterback on the list. It surely had to do with his missing nine games last season, but still . . . .

Carson Wentz missed six games, including the postseason, and still ranked third overall.

The Rams and Steelers were the only teams with two players ranked in the top 10. Pittsburgh placed Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell in the top five.

The final 10 players are:

1. Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots

2. Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

3. Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

4. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

5. Le’Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

6. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams

7. Aaron Donald, DT, Los Angeles Rams

8. Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints

9. Von Miller, LB, Denver Broncos

10. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers