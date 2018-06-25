Ty Montgomery on “effective” Packers RBs: We each bring something different

Getty Images

Packers coach Mike McCarthy made it clear at the end of the offseason program that there isn’t going to be one tailback carrying a heavy load on offense this season.

McCarthy said “we’re going to go running back by committee” with Aaron Jones, Ty Montgomery and Jamaal Williams rotating through the backfield. How the workload will break down remains to be seen, but Montgomery thinks any order can result in positives for the Packers offense.

“That’s what you want,” Montgomery said, via the team’s website. “You want to know your teammates — even though you’re all fighting for a job — you want to know no matter who’s in the game, that guy is going to get the job done. If Aaron’s in the game or Jamaal’s in the game or I’m in the game, we all bring something different, and everything that we bring has been effective. You want that. You want depth, you want versatility. I’m excited for what this room brings to the table.”

Montgomery missed eight games with injuries last season, which opened the door for Jones and Williams to see more time as rookies than originally expected. He’s worked this offseason to become more durable, which would be a step in a positive direction even if it is to play a smaller role than it looked like he’d have early last season.