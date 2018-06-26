Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady have best MVP odds

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers has two NFL MVP awards. Tom Brady has three.

Not surprisingly, the two are betting favorites for the official Associated Press MVP award for 2018, per Bovada. Rodgers has 13-2 odds, while Brady, who repeated as the top-ranked player in the NFL Network’s Top 100, currently is at 7-1.

The top 17 players — those with 30-1 or lower odds — are quarterbacks. Quarterbacks have won 10 of the past 11 MVP awards, with running back Adrian Peterson winning it in 2012.

A quarterback or running back has won the award every year since 1986 when voters honored Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor.

2018 NFL regular-season MVP odds to win:

Rodgers 13/2

Brady 7/1

Carson Wentz 19/2

Drew Brees 15/1

Russell Wilson 15/1

Jimmy Garoppolo 20/1

Cam Newton 20/1

Matt Ryan 20/1

Deshaun Watson 20/1

Kirk Cousins 22/1

Jared Goff 22/1

Philip Rivers 22/1

Ben Roethlisberger 25/1

Derek Carr 28/1

Andrew Luck 30/1

Dak Prescott 30/1

Matthew Stafford 30/1

Le’Veon Bell 40/1

Todd Gurley 40/1

David Johnson 40/1

Marcus Mariota 40/1

Antonio Brown 50/1

Ezekiel Elliott 50/1

Case Keenum 50/1

Eli Manning 50/1

Jameis Winston 50/1

Patrick Mahomes 55/1

Saquon Barkley 60/1

Leonard Fournette 60/1

Kareem Hunt 60/1

LeSean McCoy 60/1

Alex Smith 60/1

Blake Bortles 66/1

Alvin Kamara 66/1

Julio Jones 70/1

Joe Flacco 75/1

Mitchell Trubisky 90/1

Andy Dalton 100/1

Devonta Freeman 100/1

AJ Green 100/1

Rob Gronkowski 100/1

DeAndre Hopkins 100/1

J.J. Watt 100/1

Sam Bradford 125/1

Nick Foles 125/1

Tyrod Taylor 125/1