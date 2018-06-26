Alliance of American Football filling in coordinator jobs

Getty Images

The Alliance of American Football continues to fill in coaching staffs with NFL credentials, in advance of the developmental league’s debut next February.

According to Alex Marvez of SiriusXM NFL Radio, four more coaches with NFL experience are joining the league, mostly in coordinator roles.

That list includes Darren Perry and Steve Logan (in Birmingham under head coach Tim Lewis), David Lee (Memphis, with Mike Singletary), and Tim Lappano (Salt Lake City, with Dennis Erickson).

Perry, the longtime Packers assistant, interviewed for the defensive coordinator job, but was let out of his contract after he didn’t get it. Logan has worked with the 49ers and Buccaneers, and has stints with NFL Europe so he knows about the developmental task.

Lee has a long track record as a quarterbacks coach and coordinator, with the Cowboys and Dolphins, and lately bouncing through stints with the Bills, Jets, and Browns.

Lappano’s first job in coaching was under Erickson at Idaho, and also worked on his staffs with the Seahawks and 49ers.