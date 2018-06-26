CAA confirms representation of Dak Prescott

Getty Images

Creative Artists Agency announced it now is representing Dak Prescott. The tweet confirmed a Monday report that the Cowboys quarterback was leaving Jeff Guerriero of ProSource Sports to go with Todd France and CAA.

Prescott, a fourth-round pick in 2016, is eligible for a new deal after this season.

He already has outplayed his four-year, $2.7 million rookie deal, but Prescott faces a important season.

A good season would make the Cowboys comfortable in committing huge money to him. A poor season would make them nervous.

Prescott, 24, did not play as well in 2017 as he did as a rookie. But he has a 22-10 record in two seasons, with 6,991 passing yards, 45 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

Jimmy Garoppolo, who has a 7-0 record with 2,250 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions, signed a five-year deal worth up to $137.5 million with the 49ers in the offseason.