CBS to begin streaming games on mobile devices

Getty Images

The NFL and CBS announced on Monday that their agreement about streaming games has been extended through the 2022 season and to mobile devices.

Subscribers to CBS All Access will be able to stream games playing in their local markets on their phones and tablets in addition to devices like Roku, Apple TV and Chromecast. It’s the first time that option has been available as streaming rights on mobile devices were previously held by Verizon exclusively.

“We are excited to extend our partnership with CBS as it aligns perfectly with our goal of providing NFL fans with greater opportunities to watch NFL games across digital devices,” COO of NFL Media and Business Hans Schroeder said in a statement. “The 2018 season will mark a new era for NFL fans with unprecedented access to NFL games across digital platforms.”

The streaming agreement will also include Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta next February and has the same end date as the network’s current television contract with the league.