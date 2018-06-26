Chandler Jones seeking more sacks, not more recognition

Getty Images

Five voters thought Chandler Jones deserved the league defensive player of the year award last season. While it’s hard to argue with the choice of Aaron Donald, Jones hasn’t gotten his due.

Jones, one of the league’s best pass rushers, was only 28th on NFL Network’s Top 100 list.

“I was just telling one of the younger guys, he told me, ‘You have a lot of sacks but you don’t get a lot of recognition and people don’t really say anything,'” Jones said, via Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. “I said, ‘From who? Recognition from who? I don’t really care.’ I try to come out here and do my job. If you worry your whole life about the ratings or who says what, you’ll never go anywhere because you’re just living up to someone else’s expectations.”

Jones, 28, made a career-best 17 sacks last season and led the league in tackles for loss (28) and quarterback hits (38) in earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors.

Over the past two seasons, no one has more sacks (28) and tackles for loss (43) than Jones.

He will move to defensive end this season as the Cardinals switch to the 4-3. It will give Jones more opportunities “to go for the quarterback,” according to new coach Steve Wilks.

“It’s less thinking, honestly,” Jones said. “A guy can just go play and not think. You can play a lot faster. Our whole defense should be a lot faster.”