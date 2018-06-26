Dead body found at Janoris Jenkins’ N.J. home Tuesday

Getty Images

Cornerback Janoris Jenkins was not at his home in Fair Lawn, New Jersey on Tuesday, but law enforcement officers were on the scene after a dead body was discovered in the basement.

Assistant Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo confirmed that the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Fair Lawn Police Department are investigating what happened, but didn’t offer any details about the cause of death or the identity of the deceased.

“The deceased is not the owner of the residence, but the identity of the male decedent cannot be released until next of kin have been notified,” Calo said, via NorthJersey.com.

TMZ reported that the body was discovered by a worker at the house and that Jenkins is currently in Florida. He is reportedly aware of the situation, but neither he nor his representatives responded to the outlet’s request for comment.