Dead body found at Janoris Jenkins’ N.J. home Tuesday

Cornerback Janoris Jenkins was not at his home in Fair Lawn, New Jersey on Tuesday, but law enforcement officers were on the scene after a dead body was discovered in the basement.

Assistant Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo confirmed that the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Fair Lawn Police Department are investigating what happened, but didn’t offer any details about the cause of death or the identity of the deceased.

“The deceased is not the owner of the residence, but the identity of the male decedent cannot be released until next of kin have been notified,” Calo said, via NorthJersey.com.

TMZ reported that the body was discovered by a worker at the house and that Jenkins is currently in Florida. He is reportedly aware of the situation, but neither he nor his representatives responded to the outlet’s request for comment.

  2. I’m sure it has nothing to do with Janoris. I find dead bodies in my basement all the time

  6. youngnoizecom says:
    June 26, 2018 at 5:12 pm
    Hope this has nothing to do with him.
    ————————————–

    I’m sure it doesn’t. These things just happen.

  9. Well, Roger……. Zeke got 6 weeks and there was a REAL possibility that he was innocent (law enforcement didn’t see reason to even charge him). This, I’m sure, must be an Article 46 thing, yes?

  12. DraintheLiberalSwamp says:
    June 26, 2018 at 5:16 pm
    I’m sure it has nothing to do with Janoris. I find dead bodies in my basement all the time

    Pretty sure you also only have one home. Or rent someone else’s.

  13. “youngnoizecom says:
    June 26, 2018 at 5:12 pm
    Hope this has nothing to do with him”
    _____________________________
    It happened in his house.
    Pretty good bet that it’s going to have something to do with him.

  16. cueghost says:
    June 26, 2018 at 5:20 pm
    Well, Roger……. Zeke got 6 weeks and there was a REAL possibility that he was innocent (law enforcement didn’t see reason to even charge him). This, I’m sure, must be an Article 46 thing, yes?

    Absolutely ridiculous. Zeke was accused and investigated. Jenkins hasn’t even been remotely implicated. You know nothing about how long the person has been deceased, why they are deceased, etc. But you bring in Roger? You seriously need to get a job. Or a life.

  18. waynefontesismyfather says:
    June 26, 2018 at 5:18 pm
    I mean honestly, if it was Joe Thomas’ house or Sean Lee’s house would there be a dead body in the basement? No.

    ———————————

    This is either brilliant satire or possibly the worst comment in PFT history (which would say a lot)

  28. Living in CA, I’ve always complained about the fact that most houses out here don’t have basements. If this is really a problem with basements in general (as it sounds to be by all of the comments), I guess I should consider myself lucky that I don’t have one.

  31. A dead body, fraud committed by the QB, wife-beater given a free pass to remain on the roster – remind me again what the Patriots have done to be considered the “bad guy” team, again?

  35. “idiedpretty says:
    June 26, 2018 at 5:19 pm

    Giants will make this go away, fast.”

    I would love to see how that happens. Nice handle, by the way.

  36. Are they sure they didn’t just find Eli down there? Let’s face it, The guy has the demeanor of a corpse.

  38. TruFBFan says:
    June 26, 2018 at 5:23 pm
    DraintheLiberalSwamp says:
    June 26, 2018 at 5:16 pm
    I’m sure it has nothing to do with Janoris. I find dead bodies in my basement all the time

    Pretty sure you also only have one home. Or rent someone else’s.

    ….Look up the word “sarcasm” in the dictionary

    …and I actually own multiple properties here in Silicon Valley. I havent found a dead body yet…..but I remain hopeful

  42. “Jenkins hasn’t even been remotely implicated. You know nothing about how long the person has been deceased, why they are deceased, etc. But you bring in Roger? You seriously need to get a job. Or a life.”

    You are performing some truly amazing confirmation bias mental gymnastics. 9.5/10.

  43. A report from Monty Python’s manager suggests that the chap in the lower level of the estate may not, perhaps, be “quite dead yet”.

  45. I am amused (but not amazed) by the number of Patriots fans making this story of the dead body in the basement all about them. Just shut up and pleasure yourselves to the rings you didn’t earn. You come off like a bunch of loonies.

  46. kevpft says:
    June 26, 2018 at 5:36 pm
    A dead body, fraud committed by the QB, wife-beater given a free pass to remain on the roster – remind me again what the Patriots have done to be considered the “bad guy” team, again?
    ————————————–
    Hernandez actually committed murder. I’ll just leave it at that one example. Others can add on.

  49. Go to wikipedia stat. Someone put this on Janoris Jenkins’ page:

    “On June 26, 2018, Eli Manning’s career was found in the basement of Jenkins’ New Jersey home.”

  51. remind me again what the Patriots have done to be considered the “bad guy” team, again?
    ======

    Pick an annual cheating scandal.

    Any annual cheating scandal will do.

  53. tecmobowl34 says:
    June 26, 2018 at 5:26 pm
    waynefontesismyfather says:
    June 26, 2018 at 5:18 pm
    I mean honestly, if it was Joe Thomas’ house or Sean Lee’s house would there be a dead body in the basement? No.

    ———————————

    This is either brilliant satire or possibly the worst comment in PFT history (which would say a lot)
    ================================

    I didn’t see the satire until you pointed it out. That’s hilarious. But I do believe it’s more of a racist thing not a smart guy thing.

  58. Jenkins was probably letting some worthless relative or friend use that house while he is away and that person let other people use the house and so on and pretty soon JJ has things going on in his house he would never have anticipated. There is a lot of family and friend pressure on these NFL guys and they get taken advantage of a lot.

  59. The detectives on site are experienced veteran investigators.
    Therefore any of their findings as to the factual issues and
    conclusions of law will be readily rejected by Commissioner
    Goodell. Roger will then make a finding based solely
    on his own intuition.

  61. TruFBFan says:
    June 26, 2018 at 5:24 pm
    cueghost says:
    June 26, 2018 at 5:20 pm
    Well, Roger……. Zeke got 6 weeks and there was a REAL possibility that he was innocent (law enforcement didn’t see reason to even charge him). This, I’m sure, must be an Article 46 thing, yes?

    Absolutely ridiculous. Zeke was accused and investigated. Jenkins hasn’t even been remotely implicated. You know nothing about how long the person has been deceased, why they are deceased, etc. But you bring in Roger? You seriously need to get a job. Or a life.
    ——————-

    Well really you are both right. Zeke was accused and investigated, but all that failed to implicate him. So really both guys as it stands now are “not implicated”. I do hope Rodger does not revisit his wrongs against Zeke on Jenkins. I know its not a good look in the news but if Jenkins cant be implicated then leave him alone.

  62. Kudos to all on the comments they have provided me w some humor on such a crap day. But before i chime in w me own, id like to at least here SOME of the facts. As you were.

  63. Janoris “I have learned from my mistake … I need to step up and use this as an teaching moment…”

  66. Ghost of Hernandez??!!
    Oh wait, the guy was strangled not shot….
    Patriots will be fined & docked a 1st & 4th anyways…. someone has to be held accountable & you KNOW it won’t be the Giants!!!

  67. No one is imagining this is a suicide of someone using the home? Your first thought is of something nefarious and the basement is for concealment? Maybe it’s just the place in the house that has overhead structure to support a rope?

  68. I wonder where this lies under the leagues “personal conduct “policy. 6 game suspension reduced to 3 after appeal.

  71. A dead body, fraud committed by the QB, wife-beater given a free pass to remain on the roster – remind me again what the Patriots have done to be considered the “bad guy” team, again?———-I had to repost this so I could like it again.

  73. How would Roger Goodell have handled the Ray Lewis murder case if he were commissioner back then? Instead of a $250,000 fine, my guess is that Lewis would have been suspended for most if not the entire season.

  75. I hope the young man is innocent.
    Unfortunately this site mods out comments comparing w&b

  77. Oh dear. The new PR fixer will have to get right to work. Right back to the game. Focus on the game. You are feeling tired. Sleeeepy. You must focus on the game.

