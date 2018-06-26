Giants “aware of and monitoring” the Janoris Jenkins situation

Getty Images

On one hand, there’s no evidence to indicate that Giant cornerback Janoris Jenkins did anything wrong. On the other hand, a dead body has been found on his property. So it makes sense for everyone, including his employer, to take a wait-and-see approach before making any broad proclamations.

Not surprisingly, then, the Giants have indicated that they are “aware of and monitoring the situation,” via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com.

Until the next of kin is notified, not much more will be known about the situation. Even then, there likely will be plenty of facts that need to be known before it can be known that Jenkins has no responsibility, or otherwise.

Needless to say, we’ll provide any and all updates, as more information becomes available.