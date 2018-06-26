How much time will Andrew Luck need to get back his timing?

AP

When Peyton Manning missed all of the Colts’ training camp in 2008, it showed in his play early that season. He returned from a bursa sac injury in his knee to throw 10 touchdowns, nine interceptions, a 79 passer rating and a 3-4 record.

It was very un-Peyton-like.

“When Peyton came back it was a horrendous start to the season for the team,” then backup quarterback Jim Sorgi said, via Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan. “You could tell he was waiting a little bit longer at the beginning of the season to see things a little more clearly rather than anticipating things. I think that comes from reps you get in practice, knowing where they are going to be and when they are going to be there.”

Fast forward to 2018 when another Colts quarterback, Andrew Luck, is trying to come back after not taking practice reps in team drills since December 2016. Manning said last month that “getting as many reps as possible is key.”

Luck has a new offense with new personnel, but it’s the timing that will take time, Sorgi said.

Manning went 9-0 to end the 2008 regular season, throwing 17 touchdowns, three interceptions, a passer rating of 109.87 and a third MVP award.

“You could tell he felt comfortable in the pocket,” Sorgi said. “He could anticipate more. He had gotten those reps from the first six or seven weeks, which training camp is four weeks long, and you are getting those reps heading into the season so you feel comfortable when the season comes. That’s a constant battle to keep that timing of things with the guys that you are playing with all the time.”